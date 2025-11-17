Mobile number not mandatory for SIR forms, says Election Department

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in several parts of Chennai on Sunday as residents argued with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) over the insistence on providing mobile numbers in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms.

Officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) clarified that mobile numbers are not mandatory and are only optional, after residents expressed concern over possible misuse.

Residents alleged that party-based Booth Level Agents (BLAs) were collecting mobile numbers from filled-in forms. “Despite objections from BLOs, BLAs note down our numbers from the forms. We fear they may be misused by unknown persons,” said a resident of Kotturpuram.

In the enumeration form, Aadhaar and mobile numbers are listed as the second and third fields. While Aadhaar is clearly marked as optional, the mobile number field is not labelled as either mandatory or optional, leading to confusion among voters.

“Even though it is not compulsory, BLOs insist that we provide our mobile number. The Election Department must issue clear instructions to field staff,” said a resident of Kodambakkam.

When contacted, officials from the Election Department said Aadhaar is not mandatory. Voters may provide their mobile number if it is available, they added.