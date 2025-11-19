MNM allied with DMK to oppose fascism: Kamal

TIRUCHY: In order to oppose fascism, MNM has aligned with the DMK as the party is strongly opposing the communal forces, said the MNM founder president Kamal Haasan here on Tuesday.

Laying foundation stone for the Nammavar library, Nammavar Arts Gallery and Nammavar Reading room at Puthukariapatti near Sengipatti, the home village of lyricist Snehan, Kamal Haasan said that he has an exceptional affection towards the DMK stalwart Annadurai from whom anyone could learn the virtue of love.

“And so, before launching a political party, we have been doing service to the society, and I started the party after getting due advice from the seniors and well-wishers and the party is committed to follow democracy, which is essential for a country,” he said.

He said that he had been asked why he had joined the DMK. “I strongly believe in democracy, and the remote is with someone else now, and we need to get back the remote, which I mean ‘the development’ and ‘education’, and the DMK is the party that has been strongly opposing fascism. The communal forces destroy freedom and democracy, and so I joined the DMK alliance which is the need of the hour,” Kamal Haasan said.