MLAs told House they didn’t own cars, but listed multiple ones in poll affidavits

Announcing a slew of facilities for MLAs under Rule 110 in the Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said every legislator would be provided a car and driver, besides a monthly vehicle allowance of Rs 75,000. The government would also provide Rs 25,000 a month to enable each MLA to appoint an assistant for office-related work.

The announcement had come after a demand by Kattumannarkoil VCK MLA LE Jothimani that he had to travel nearly 250 km to reach the Assembly, and that he did not own a vehicle and depended on hired transport. He had sought vehicles for MLAs to enable them to travel to their constituencies and attend to public grievances.

However, his election affidavit lists a Toyota Etios, purchased in 2012. His declared total assets was Rs 85.47 lakh, including Rs 50 lakh in immovable assets and jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh owned by his wife.

The remarks of Periyakulam TVK MLA G Sabari Iyngaran have drawn greater attention. While thanking the CM, Sabari said he had no job and no car earlier and had been travelling by train and auto.