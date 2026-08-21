MLAs told House they didn’t own cars, but listed multiple ones in poll affidavits

CHENNAI: The TVK government's decision to put all the MLAs behind the wheel has thrown up an awkward political irony, with three of its legislators who had spoken about having to travel without cars are now facing questions over vehicles declared in their election affidavits.
Announcing a slew of facilities for MLAs under Rule 110 in the Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said every legislator would be provided a car and driver, besides a monthly vehicle allowance of Rs 75,000. The government would also provide Rs 25,000 a month to enable each MLA to appoint an assistant for office-related work.
The announcement had come after a demand by Kattumannarkoil VCK MLA LE Jothimani that he had to travel nearly 250 km to reach the Assembly, and that he did not own a vehicle and depended on hired transport. He had sought vehicles for MLAs to enable them to travel to their constituencies and attend to public grievances.
However, his election affidavit lists a Toyota Etios, purchased in 2012. His declared total assets was Rs 85.47 lakh, including Rs 50 lakh in immovable assets and jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh owned by his wife.
The remarks of Periyakulam TVK MLA G Sabari Iyngaran have drawn greater attention. While thanking the CM, Sabari said he had no job and no car earlier and had been travelling by train and auto.
"I had no job and no car. Today, the leader has given me a job and a car," he said, adding that Secretariat security personnel often questioned his identity when he arrived at the Assembly in an auto.
His election affidavit, however, lists a Tata Tigor purchased in February 2023, besides an Access 125 and a Jupiter scooter. He declared total assets of Rs 72.76 lakh, including Rs 30 lakh in fixed deposits and gold jewellery.
Asked by reporters how he could say he came by auto when his affidavit showed that he owned a car, Sabari said, "The distance is long between Periyakulam and Chennai and I travelled by train to attend the Assembly."
Modakurichi TVK MLA D Shanmugan too sparked interest by telling the Chief Minister, "If you are giving a car, it would be good if you give an Innova."
His affidavit lists four cars — a Toyota Innova Crysta, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Mercedes-Benz GLE 250 4Matic and Volkswagen Ameo. His declared movable assets stand at Rs 6.49 crore and immovable assets at about Rs 31 crore, taking his total declared assets to around Rs 37.52 crore.