MLA Arul, supporters booked after PMK rival faction protest

COIMBATORE: In a further escalation of internal strife in PMK, the MLAs supporting Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday staged a sit-in protest at the Superintendent of Police's office in Salem, condemning the arrest of their party workers.

PMK’s Mettur MLA S Sadhasivam and Mailam MLA C Sivakumar led the protest after seven members of the Anbumani faction were detained for clashing with supporters of MLA Arul, a loyalist of the party founder Ramadoss.

Police said Arul, accompanied by some functionaries, were returning on Tuesday after offering condolences at the residence of a party worker, when a group from the rival faction intercepted their vehicles and broke into an altercation. The party members from both factions attacked each other, leaving 11 injured, who were then admitted to hospitals.

Following the incident, a case was registered against 20 members of the Anbumani faction, and seven were arrested. Meanwhile, alleging that police had failed to act upon their counter-complaint, MLAs Sadasivam and Sivakumar submitted a petition to Superintendent of Police S Vimala on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of Arul and his associates.

They also resorted to a sit-in protest, shouting slogans against the police. Later in the day, the police booked MLA Arul and his nine supporters in connection with the clash. As tension mounted, protests also broke out in Mecheri and Omalur demanding the arrest of MLA Arul.

Supporters of PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss staged a protest in Salem on Wednesday.