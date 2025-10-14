MK Stalin writes to PM Modi, seeks support for TN mango farmers and export boost

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and safeguard the welfare of mango farmers by strengthening export infrastructure and ensuring adherence to quality standards in mango-based beverages.

In his letter, the Chief Minister highlighted the severe challenges faced by farmers cultivating processable varieties of mangoes due to a steep decline in procurement prices and reduced pulp offtake. Stalin recalled his earlier letter dated June 24, 2025, urging the Union Government’s intervention to mitigate the crisis, which continues to affect mango growers and processors across the State.

He reiterated his concern that several packaged juice manufacturers were allegedly not complying with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms on fruit pulp content in mango beverages. Stressing the need for consumer safety and fair pricing, the Chief Minister requested the Centre to ensure that mango-based drinks contain at least 18–20% fruit pulp. This, he said, would not only maintain product quality but also enhance pulp procurement, benefiting farmers directly.

Stalin further sought support from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s mango export infrastructure. He proposed the establishment of integrated pack houses, inland container depots, cold ports, quality testing laboratories, and the organisation of buyer–seller meets and export capacity-building programmes to connect local producers with international markets.

“The Prime Minister’s timely intervention will safeguard the interests of mango farmers while significantly contributing to the national economy through enhanced exports and value addition,” the Chief Minister stated.