MK Stalin seeks extension of electricity bill payment deadline amid billing complaints

Stalin claimed that the government had acknowledged complaints from 3.70 lakh electricity consumers regarding excessive or erroneous bills, adding that the actual number of affected consumers could be much higher.

"Many more consumers may have been affected but have not yet raised their voices against the excessive bills," he said.

Appealing to the government, Stalin urged it to extend the payment deadline until all billing-related issues are resolved. He also called upon the authorities to ensure that meter readings are taken accurately and that electricity bills are generated in a transparent and error-free manner.