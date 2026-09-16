MK Stalin recovers from viral fever, urges cadres to celebrate DMK foundation day

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday said that he was recovering well under medical advice at home and expressed his gratitude to all political leaders, film personalities, and well-wishers who inquired about his health following his diagnosis with a viral fever.
He also urged party cadres to celebrate reformist leader 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy's birth anniversary and the DMK’s 78th foundation day on September 17.
"My heartfelt thanks to everyone who inquired about my health. Following a fever caused by a viral infection, I am currently at home as advised by doctors. Consequently, my previously scheduled programmes have been postponed," the former chief minister said in a statement.
"As per medical advice, I will continue to rest at home for another two to three days," he added.
"Tomorrow (Thursday), in addition to paying respects by garlanding the statue of Thanthai Periyar, the "social justice day" pledge must be administered across all party offices as announced by the party headquarters," he said, adding, "DMK flags should be hoisted to mark the beginning of the party's 78th year".
DMK general secretary Duraimurugan has said that the 'Mupperum Vizha' has been postponed as Stalin was unwell and the scheduled date will be announced later.
The Mupperum Vizha is an annual event held by the DMK to mark the birth anniversaries of party founder CN Annadurai (Sep 15), reformist leader 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy (Sep 17) and the party's founding day (Sep 17).
The Vizha was originally scheduled to be held here on September 15, 2026 evening at Kalaignar Arangam, an auditorium on the premises of Anna Arivalayam here, the DMK state headquarters.