MK Stalin recovers from viral fever, urges cadres to celebrate DMK foundation day

He also urged party cadres to celebrate reformist leader 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy's birth anniversary and the DMK’s 78th foundation day on September 17.

"My heartfelt thanks to everyone who inquired about my health. Following a fever caused by a viral infection, I am currently at home as advised by doctors. Consequently, my previously scheduled programmes have been postponed," the former chief minister said in a statement.

"As per medical advice, I will continue to rest at home for another two to three days," he added.