Tamil Nadu leaders pay tributes to former CM Annadurai

CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties paid rich tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CN Annadurai on his 117th birth anniversary on Tuesday.
Recalling the rich contribution of Annadurai, who is affectionately called as Anna or Perarignar Anna, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said the former CM created a new chapter in the state's political history and raised his voice for the rights of the poor and the humble.
"I fondly remember and honour his visionary foresight and service to the people. Through his inspiring speeches and sharp writing prowess, he captivated the hearts of the people, assumed governance with their immense support, named our state -- Tamil Nadu -- out of his boundless love for the Tamil language, laid the foundation for state autonomy, granted legal recognition to self-respect marriages, and left an indelible mark in the social and political history of Tamil Nadu," Vijay said on 'X'.
He said the state government has resolved with determination to let social justice, equality, and fraternity flourish everywhere, and to safeguard the glory of Tamil embracing his lofty slogans like: "Duty, Dignity and Discipline", and "We see God in the smile of the poor."
DMK president MK Stalin hailed Anna as a great scholar who penned the political grammar of Tamil Nadu and one who brought fame to the state through his grand vision.
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami hailed Anna as a leader who sowed a unique sense of self-respect in the minds of every Tamil, and nurtured the principles of the Dravidian movement, enshrining social justice, equality, self-respect, and state rights into people's movement.
"Anna's political life, which prioritised policy over power, people over position, and progress of society over personal fame, is a guiding beacon for generations. Our great scholar and noble-hearted Anna, who shall forever remain as the distinctive voice of the Tamil race - our flag and our ideology - I honour and pay tribute to him on his birth anniversary," the AIADMK general secretary said on 'X'.
He called upon the people to resolve to liberate Tamil Nadu from the delusion of reels politics, entirely opposed to public welfare, and reestablish "Annaism government to build the state's progress."
AIADMK MP M Thambidurai paid floral tributes to the statue of the iconic leader in the Parliament House complex, Delhi.
The state government has announced Anna gallantry medals for 180 police personnel and those from the fire and rescue services department to mark the occasion.