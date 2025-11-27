Missing Mandal champion VP Singh, while battling the medical entrance, EWS quota challenges, says Stali

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday accused the BJP-led Union government of burying social justice through various cunning moves, including bringing in the NEET exam and the reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Paying homage to former Prime Minister VP Singh on his death anniversary, the Chief Minister said the iconic leader, who implemented the Mandal Commission recommendations, had great affection for Tamil Nadu and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. “He also showed the same affection towards me,” Stalin said in a social media post.

He recalled unveiling the former Prime Minister’s statue in Chennai, describing Singh as a “champion of social justice.” CM Stalin added that he is missed dearly, especially at a time when the BJP-led government is “burying social justice” through the NEET exam and the EWS reservation.

Stalin acknowledged VP Singh’s commitment to the path of social justice, adding that he had upheld it as a guiding principle throughout his life and did not place importance on high positions.