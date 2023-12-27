Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Dec 2023 9:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-26 21:30:40.0  )
Missing boy’s body recovered from Palar river
CHENNAI: The body of a 17-year-old boy, who went missing while swimming in Palar river in Chengalpattu district on Monday evening, was retrieved on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as D Hariharan of Osur Amman Koil Street in Chengalpattu. He was a class 11 student at a government-aided school in the same locality.

On Christmas day, Hariharan went for a swim in Palar river near Pazhaveli along with his cousin brother. While having a dip, Hariharan went into a deep part of the river. His cousin, Lokesh searched for him, but it was in vain. He then alerted the local villagers after which personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) reached the scene. The rescue authorities called off the search after it became dark on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, Hariharan’s body was fished out. The body was moved to Chengalpattu government hospital for autopsy. Chengalpattu Taluk Police have registered a case and are investigating.

