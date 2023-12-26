Out to celebrate Christmas, Class 11 boy goes missing in Palar river

CHENGALPATTU: A day of fun and frolic on Christmas Day turned tragic for a family in Chengalpattu after their 15-year-old son who went to take bath in Paalar river in Pazhaveli went missing in the water on Monday.

The boy Hariharan, son of painter Durai Babu and his wife Priya, was a resident of Hosur Amman Koil Street and was pursuing Class 11 at a school in the same neighborhood.

On Monday morning, as the school was closed for Christmas holidays, he along with his friend Lokesh went to play and have fun at the Paalar river in Pazhaveli.

However, within few minutes, Hariharan who did not know swimming was pulled away by the current and disappeared in the water after which Lokesh rushed for help.

On information, the boy’s parents along with the Chengalpet Taluk police have launched a search using a rubber boat to find the missing child. The residents of the area are fervently praying for the boy’s return.