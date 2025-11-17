Missing 7-yr-old boy found dead inside car in Madurai

MADURAI: A 7-year-old boy, who went missing since Thursday, was found dead inside a car at a village near Peraiyur in Madurai district on Saturday night.

The victim, R Shanmugavel of Nadukottai, a Class One student, visited his grandma’s village, S Melapatti, to attend a temple festival.

The boy who went to play with other boys did not return home. Relatives searched for him, but their efforts were futile. Peraiyur police filed a ‘missing’ case.

During the police search, a foul smell emanated from a stationary car. Much to the shock, the boy’s body was found inside the car. The cause of death is yet to be known. The Peraiyur police are investigating.