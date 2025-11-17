Missing 7-yr-old boy found dead inside car in Madurai

Begin typing your search...

    The victim, R Shanmugavel of Nadukottai, a Class One student, visited his grandma’s village, S Melapatti, to attend a temple festival.

    MADURAI: A 7-year-old boy, who went missing since Thursday, was found dead inside a car at a village near Peraiyur in Madurai district on Saturday night.

    The boy who went to play with other boys did not return home. Relatives searched for him, but their efforts were futile. Peraiyur police filed a ‘missing’ case.

    During the police search, a foul smell emanated from a stationary car. Much to the shock, the boy’s body was found inside the car. The cause of death is yet to be known. The Peraiyur police are investigating.

