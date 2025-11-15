Missed chances regime, EPS hits out at DMK over Korean auto's Andhra choice

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday criticised the DMK government after Korean company Hwaseung announced that it would shift its proposed industrial project from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, Palaniswami said that despite the State government’s repeated claims of attracting global investments through foreign trips and investment summits over the past four years, Tamil Nadu had gained nothing substantial. He alleged that companies which once promised to invest in the State were now backing out, exposing what he called the failure of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s administration.

Palaniswami questioned the benefits of the numerous Global Investors Meets conducted by the state government domestically and overseas.

"Those companies which originally committed investment in Tamil Nadu have now backed off, and it is necessary to identify the reasons behind it," he said.

"Tamil Nadu was a land of opportunities for industries. Today, it is a land of missed chances-the legacy of MK Stalin's regime. The government has betrayed the youth, hoping for new jobs, with industries opting to set up base in Tamil Nadu."

Palaniswami promised a future turnaround under AIADMK, saying, "The story is not over. Tamil Nadu will rise, rebuild and reclaim its industrial greatness under the forthcoming AIADMK regime. Those companies that left Tamil Nadu will return to invest in the State soon after AIADMK forms the government in 2026."

Palaniswami also criticised the Industries Minister, describing him as a “white paper minister” who had failed to deliver meaningful results for the sector.