Misappropriation of gold: EOW arrests 4 more in co-op society scam

The four arrested are Muthusamy, 47, of Madathuvilai in Arumuganeri; his wife; Krupa, 44, who worked at the house of the society's secretary, Devaraj; Murugan, 62, an electrician from Shanmugapuram in Veerapandianpattinam; and Isakkithurai, 33, of South Manadu in Tiruchendur.

The arrests followed a re-investigation ordered by the court into the fraud, which allegedly took place between May 22, 2019, and August 24, 2021. The investigation found that gold jewellery misappropriated from the society had been re-pledged at various banks and cooperative societies in the names of more than 10 people, including Devaraj's car driver, domestic workers and friends. The institutions named in the investigation include those in Sethukuvaithan, Udankudi and Madhavakurichi.

The re-investigation is being conducted under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Saravanakumar and led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jeyapal Barnabas, following petitions filed by victims seeking the return of their pledged jewellery.