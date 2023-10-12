Minorities feel unsafe under present DMK regime: D Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Thursday exuded confidence that the AIADMK would win back the trust of the minorities and said that they were unhappy with the present regime and they were feeling unsafe now and started to realise how their interests were protected in the AIADMK regime.

"Ahead of the assembly election, the DMK promised that the lives of the minorities would flourish. But nothing happened. They, now, were realising that the AIADMK regime ensured their livelihood and peaceful living conditions", Jayakumar told the media persons after the meeting of the party's minority wing meeting at party headquarters.

He charged that the DMK party has been treating its alliance parties like "slaves" and forcing them to follow its diktat.

"The political scenario has changed now. The DMK's alliance parties can now raise their voice and eventually join the AIADMK-led front in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, " said the former Minister.

Earlier, the minority wing passed a resolution thanking the party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for breaking the ties with the BJP and exiting the NDA alliance as per the wish of the cadres and request of the minorities.

They have also passed a resolution to support the cause of Palaniswami, who has been pressuring the State government to grant premature release for the Muslim convicts, and they have also passed another resolution to condemn the DMK government for not fulfilling the poll promise of releasing the Muslim convicts, who were incarcerated for 28 years.