Minor mows down man, mother held in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: The mother of the minor who killed a 65-year-old man and his granddaughter in a car accident on Monday was arrested in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. The case was converted to culpable homicide from an accident case.

Joseph (65) of Vadakkankulam in Tirunelveli was riding along the Tirunelveli-Kanniyakumari highway with his granddaughter as pillion on Monday when a car driven by a minor boy mowed down his bike. A complaint was filed by Joseph’s son and a case was registered by the Palavoor police on Wednesday. The minor, who fled the spot, was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. The boy’s mother was also arrested on Thursday for allowing a minor to drive a vehicle, which is a violation under the Motor Vehicles Act.