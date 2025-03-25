Ministry to restore irrigation systems at Rs 722 cr to ensure water flow to tail end

CHENNAI: WRD Minister Duraimurugan told the House on Monday that the department would take up renovation and reconstruction of 149 structures of the existing irrigation system at Rs 722 crore in 35 districts to guarantee supply of water to the tailend areas.

Apart from this, the department would construct 21 check dams in 15 districts at Rs 374 cr and nine dams in eight districts at Rs 184 crore to improve the State’s water storage capacity.

Announcing the new projects for the fiscal 2025-2026, the minister said that works such as repairing, restoring and reconstructing a total of 149 structures such as canals, strengthening the bunds of lakes and water bodies would be taken up in 35 districts at Rs 722.55 crore.

The department would take up works to the tune of Rs 338 crore under flood mitigation in Chennai and its suburban areas and neighbouring Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts. The department would construct nine check dams in 8 districts, including Kallakurichi, Dindigul, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Tirupattur, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar at Rs 184.74 cr.

It would also take up renovation and repair works of dams in 11 districts at Rs 149 crore and the department would restore Thirukovilur dam in Kallakurichi district, which suffered damage in the Fengal Cyclone.