Ministers to pay respect to Daily Thanthi founder Si Pa Aditanar

CHENNAI: The State government has announced that Ministers will pay respect to Si Pa Aditanar, the founder of Daily Thanthi, on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Saturday.

The Ministers will garland Aditanar's statue in Egmore on his birth anniversary, which is observed as a State event every year, said a statement from the government.

Recalling his illustrious journey over the years, the statement said Si Pa Aditanar was born in 1905 near Tiruchendur, completed his law degree abroad and became a barrister.

“In 1942, he founded Madurai Murasu biweekly. Despite the British government banning it, he did not mend his principles and ideology. In November 1942, he launched the Daily Thanthi from Madurai. Then he launched Malai Malar and Rani," the government statement said.

From 1942 to 1953, he was a member of the Upper House in Tamil Nadu. He was elected as an MLA in 1957. In 1967, when CN Annadurai became the Chief Minister, Si Pa Aditanar was elected as the Speaker. Later, when M Karunanidhi became the Chief Minister, Si Pa was part of the cabinet as a Minister from 1969.

“Si Pa Aditanar is called 'Thamizhar Thanthai' due to his lifelong commitment towards the Tamil language and Tamilians,” the statement added.