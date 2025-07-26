Minister Thennarasu will present petition to PM Modi on behalf of CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will submit a memorandum on behalf of Chief Minister MK Stalin to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s two-day visit to the state.

Sharing the information on his official X handle, hospitalised Chief minister Stalin, who posted yet another video of his attending official duties from the hospital, said, “Due to my hospitalisation, I have sent a petition containing the requests to be presented to the Honorable Prime Minister visiting Tamil Nadu through the Chief Secretary.”

Minister Thangam Thennarasu will present it to the Honorable Prime Minister, the Chief Minister added. In the 22-second video, a lungi- clad chief minister Stalin was seen interacting with chief secretary N Muruganandam and his secretaries besides Thoothukudi MP and DMK Parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

The ruling DMK petitions the PM nearly a week after it resolved in its meeting of the party MPs to raise in the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament various crucial issues of the state, mainly release of education funds due to Tamil Nadu from the union, prompt devolution of states share of taxes from the divisible central tax pool as per the recommendations of the finance commission and allocation of Special projects for the state. Thennarasu’s meeting will coincide with Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami’s first ever rendezvous with Prime Minister Modi ever since reviving ties with the BJP.