Minister SS Sivasankar flags off school bus services in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The special bus service for school students will be expanded across Tamil Nadu to ensure hassle-free commuting, with the number of services to be increased based on student strength, said Transport and Electricity Minister SS Sivasankar on Thursday.

Launching the service in Tiruverumbur — the home constituency of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi — Sivasankar said the initiative was first rolled out in Chennai with 50 services covering 25 schools, and plans are underway to extend it to other regions.

Following a request from Minister Anbil Mahesh, the service was inaugurated at Anna Nagar in Tiruverumbur. “These buses will operate during morning and evening hours for students, and function as regular services during the rest of the day.

Depending on the student demand, the fleet size will be increased,” the minister said, adding that student enrollment in government and aided schools has been rising across the State. The services will run at 8 am and 4.30 pm.

Officials have been instructed to monitor operations, he said, adding that the government plans to extend the service to all Assembly segments.

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, District Collector V Saravanan and senior officials participated in the event.