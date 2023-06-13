Minister Senthilbalaji should resign, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai slammed State Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji for death of two people after consuming alcohol.

He took to Twitter, "It is very shocking that two more people have died near Mayiladuthurai due to consumption of Tasmac alcohol. The Tamil Nadu government is finding new reasons every time for alcohol related deaths, what reason is it going to give this time?"

"There is a situation in Tamil Nadu where people's lives are not valued at all. The result of pretending to take action to save the criminals is two lives again," he added.

"On behalf of the Tamil Nadu BJP, I insist that the concerned liquor factory should be closed immediately, the bottles of liquor purchased from that factory should be confiscated across Tamil Nadu, and the minister of the department, who is only interested in collecting ten rupees without concern for people's lives, should resign immediately," he further added.