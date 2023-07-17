Minister Senthilbalaji is being shifted to Puzhal central jail

CHENNAI: After Sessions Court Principal Judge S Alli extended the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji till July 26, the Minister is now being shifted to Puzhal Central Jail from the Kauvery hospital where he was undergoing treatment for heart ailment and underwent a surgery.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Minister Senthilbalaji on June 14 under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the cash for jobs case. Sessions Judge Alli visited the minister at the hospital and sent him in judicial custody till June 28.

The central agency approached the judge seeking custodial interrogation. Accepting that, the judge granted eight days police custody. However, ED submitted before the court that it could not interrogate Senthilbalaji, as he remained hospitalised.