Minister Sengottaiyan hits back at AIADMK, DMK over 'disrespectful' remarks against TVK govt

Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore airport, Sengottaiyan said political differences did not justify disparaging another party or its leadership.

He maintained that the government enjoyed a clear mandate from the people and was implementing welfare measures.

The minister said CM Vijay had earned appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and the functioning of his administration.

According to Sengottaiyan, the Prime Minister, who had attended two programmes, had praised Vijay as an effective Chief Minister heading an honest government.

Earlier, AIADMK leader Sellur Raju criticised the state government's law and order situation. Raju mocked Chief Minister Vijay, saying that he was "behaving like a sulking leader" rather than fulfilling his pre-election promises regarding party discipline.