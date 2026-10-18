I never said 15 AIADMK MLAs would join TVK: TN Minister Sengottaiyan

Responding to a query about his remarks that 15 MLAs would join the TVK and the AIADMK's complaint to the Governor over the issue, Sengottaiyan clarified that he had not specifically said they would be from the AIADMK. “I merely said 15 MLA’s would join the TVK. I never mentioned that they would be from the AIADMK. Let anyone point to evidence that I said so. I cannot respond to fabricated allegations,” he said.

Refusing to respond to criticisms from AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the minister said, “The internal problems of AIADMK should be addressed by two factions of the party and not by me." Further, Sengottaiyan said his expulsion from the AIADMK had turned out to be a blessing. “I wouldn’t have become a minister if I had continued in AIADMK,” he said.

Dismissing the poaching allegation, the minister argued that political leaders moving between parties is an established practice and cannot automatically be described as horse-trading.