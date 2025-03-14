Minister Sekarbabu, Soumya Swaminathan review Porur eco-park

CHENNAI: Soumya Swaminathan, chairperson of MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), visited the recently opened Dr MS Swaminathan Wetland Ecopark in Porur on Thursday and thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for naming the eco-park after her father. The park is touted to be the first sponge park in the city.

Soumya Swaminathan, who was the chief scientist of the World Health Organization, visited the eco-park along with PK Sekarbabu, chairperson of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), and senior housing and urban development officials.

After visiting the park, she met Chief Minister MK Stalin in the state secretariat and expressed gratitude for the government's gesture towards MS Swaminathan, who spearheaded the green revolution in the country.

The CMDA had developed the wetland sponge park on about 16 acres of OSR land of Sri Ramachandra University off Mount Poonamallee High Road.

Dr MS Swaminathan Wetland Ecopark features a 600-metre boardwalk, a pollinator garden, a basketball court, seating areas, and landscaped channels leading to a wetland.

The CMDA plans to convert the park into a learning space for nature and wetland enthusiasts to learn about wetland ecosystems.