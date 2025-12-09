Minister Rajendran chairs review meeting on district-wise tourism development

CHENNAI: Minister for Tourism R Rajendran on Tuesday chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of district-wise tourism development initiatives across Tamil Nadu.

According to the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), the review focused on ongoing projects, including TTDC hotels, restaurants, boat houses and other tourism-related facilities.

The minister said that a range of district-level development works were being implemented to strengthen the tourism sector. To attract more domestic and foreign visitors, and special attention was being given to preserving and promoting the state's ancient temples, heritage monuments and popular hill stations such as Ooty, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, Yelagiri and Valparai.

He urged senior officials of the tourism department to ensure that adequate infrastructure, including transport and hospitality services, is developed to provide comfort and convenience to visitors at major tourist destinations.

Rajendran also instructed officials to ensure that all the TTDC hotels, restaurants and boat houses function efficiently with complete infrastructure, and offer food and hospitality services that meet the expectations of both domestic and international tourists. "Any shortcoming in basic amenities must be immediately rectified. Guests should be treated with courtesy and professionalism," the minister instructed.

The minister also interacted with regional managers and officials on revenue, expenditure and hospitality management practices, and directed them to further improve the quality of the TTDC's services across all regional units.