Minister Rajaa thanks PM Modi for Thoothukudi terminal launch

CHENNAI: State Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, T R B Rajaa on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the new terminal at Thoothukudi Airport, calling it a long-cherished project that has finally come to fruition.

“The new Thoothukudi airport terminal is finally open! An effort that began as early as 2010 has now materialised,” he said in a social media post. “We thank the Prime Minister for taking time out of his busy schedule to inaugurate the terminal. This infrastructure boost will now complement the region’s tremendous investment momentum seen over the past four years under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin,” he said.

Highlighting the state’s efforts, Rajaa lauded the Tamil Nadu government for acquiring 712.72 acres of land using state funds, ensuring the project’s swift execution since 2021. He also acknowledged Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Chairperson of the Airport Advisory Council, for her persistent follow-ups in New Delhi that helped translate regional aspirations into reality.

“Southern Tamil Nadu is on the rise, and we are laying the launchpads it deserves,” Rajaa added, hinting at further announcements slated for August 4. “Tamil Nadu needs more such airports, and this Dravidian Model government remains committed to ensuring equitable and distributed growth, he informed.