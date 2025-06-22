Minister Poyyamozhi hails young cancer survivors who aced board exams

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi honoured students who aced Class 10 and 12 board exams, while undergoing an intense treatment for cancer, here on Saturday. Felicitating the students, he also praised their determination and focus.

He also launched a book authored by one of the survivors, Tamil Vannan, which narrates a personal story of fighting cancer while pursuing education.

“These children are not just survivors; they are warriors and achievers. Their dedication to education in the face of such adversity is inspiring.

They’re leading by example in integrating education with healthcare support,” said the minister. The event was organised by ‘Cankids kidscan’, an NGO that works on holistic childhood cancer care. The event was part of the global 'Cancer Survivors Month' observance.