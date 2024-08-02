Minister Ponmudi teaches professors, students of Tamil Nadu Open University about Unitary state

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Minister Ponmudi's speech at a valedictory function in Tamil Nadu Open University has turned to teach the professors and students with regard to the meaning of Unitary state.

After beginning his speech, he asked the audience to explain about the Unitary state.

However, no one including professors were not able to give a correct answer to the minister's question.

Accordingly, a student also claimed that India is the Unitary state, which was denied by the minister.

The issue has further escalated, as one of staff from the university claimed Puducherry is the Unitary state.

Ponmudi said that Puducherry is a union territory and it is not Unitary state.

As the minister was visibly annoyed, he explained that the unitary state is that the central government is the supreme authority.

"Unitary state is England and especially in this region there will not be any states. It will be controlled by the central government", he added.

Also, explaining about the Federal state, he said the United State of America is the best example for that.