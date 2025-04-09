Minister Pomudy assures justice to death of poacher in Dharmapuri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy on Tuesday assured that justice would be done in the case of the death of a poaching case accused in Dharmapuri and the killing of an elephant there.

Replying to a special call attention motion moved by PMK legislature party leader G K Mani on the issue in the State Assembly, Ponmudy said, "Whoever had committed the crime, the government would see to it that they are punished." He also informed the House that some forest officials felt that death of accused Senthil could have been due to confrontation within the accused poaching gang.

Earlier, speaking on the motion, G K Mani detailed the incidents in the chronology and said, "Death of construction worker Senthil cannot be treated as a suicide. He was handcuffed. How could he escape from custody when he is handcuffed. It is a case of murder." Alluding to the involvement of some forest officials in the death of accused Senthil, Mani insisted that the case must be tried by the CBI to ensure justice. Stating that two separate cases have been booked for the death of the accused and the elephant, the forest minister said that the case has been transferred to the CB-CID as per the order of the Chief Minister and justice would be done in the case. CPI legislator Thalli Ramachandran said that there were bullet wounds in the body of the deceased Senthil.