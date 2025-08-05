Minister Murugan demands white paper on TN investments

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, on Tuesday criticised the ruling DMK government’s investment claims and demanded the release of a white paper detailing actual outcomes. Referring to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s recent announcement of 41 MoUs worth Rs 32,000 crore signed during the Thoothukudi investors’ meet, Murugan questioned the tangible results of such events. “What is the use of holding investors’ meetings and going on foreign trips when there’s no clear update on the implementation?” he asked in a statement.

He said the DMK government continues to take credit for central projects such as the Thoothukudi airport expansion, port development, highway works and freight rail projects in southern districts. “The Central Government has consistently prioritised development in the southern districts,” he said. Murugan claimed that only 1.8% of the Rs 9.74 lakh crore investment commitments announced at the Global Investors Meet in Chennai had materialised. He also alleged that many MoUs signed during Stalin’s foreign tours remain unaccounted for, and several projects had already been initiated before the DMK came to power.

Highlighting reports that two companies shifted planned investments worth Rs 8,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh citing an unfavourable business climate in Tamil Nadu, Murugan questioned the credibility of the state’s investment environment. The Union Minister said the DMK government must provide clarity on project status, actual investments, and job creation. “Only a detailed white paper can bring transparency,” he said, adding, “Without it, the DMK’s claims remain mere publicity.”