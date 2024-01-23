Begin typing your search...

Minister Madhiventhan hospitalised in Coimbatore

Mathiventhan fell sick on Monday and was taken to a private hospital at Coimbatore's Ramanathapuram. According to a Daily Thanthi report, the minister is recovering and is expected to be discharged tomorrow.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 Jan 2024 6:06 AM GMT
Minister Madhiventhan. Daily Thanthi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Forests Minister Mathiventhan has been hospitalised due to sudden illness in Coimbatore.

He was recently seen at Rameswaram, welcoming PM Modi who visited temples on Saturday.

Online Desk

