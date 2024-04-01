Begin typing your search...
Minister KKSSR Ramachandran admitted in pvt hospital due to sudden illness
According to Daily Thanthi reports, he suddenly fell ill last night and was immediately admitted for treatment.
CHENNAI: State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran admitted in Apollo Hospital in Thousand Lights due to sudden illness.
It is also reported that he is being treated for heart problem and is currently under the observation of doctors.
The hospital administration informed that he will be discharged as per the test results.
