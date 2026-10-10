Minister KG Arunraj assures service PG doctors of regular counselling, defends temporary postings

The clarification comes amid objections to the temporary postings, with doctors raising concerns over the absence of the usual counselling process, relocation difficulties and the implications for their choice of permanent workplaces.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Arunraj said the COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted medical education and counselling schedules, leading to administrative complications in previous years. Counselling for doctors who completed their postgraduate courses in October 2025 was held only in December, creating difficulties in salary payments and other service-related procedures during the intervening period.

The government introduced the temporary arrangement to ensure that the current batch did not face similar problems, he said.