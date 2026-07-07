'I'm a Tamil medium student myself': Minister Keerthana replies to criticism over school inspection video

'Do not mock a generation's confidence'

Keerthana said criticism should focus on her work rather than her language skills and warned against ridiculing students who study in government schools. "Who can guarantee that those who are currently mocking me online for my English won't similarly humiliate a government school boy or a Tamil-medium girl who struggles with English tomorrow? A government school student should stand on the global stage. A Tamil-medium student should speak with their head held high on any platform. Creating an environment for that is my goal." She further added, "Do not mock; criticize me instead. Question my work. But do not mock the self-confidence of a generation."

The Minister also clarified that she had neither recorded nor arranged for the video that later circulated on social media. "I did not record the video that is being circulated; it was footage captured by the media. I did not ask anyone to take pictures. Gathering news is the job of the media; if you wish to know the truth, ask them directly," she said. Questioning her political critics, Keerthana asked how many of their own children studied in government schools through the Tamil medium. "It is easy for those who do not trust government schools to mock a woman who studied in one. Yet, the fact that the woman who attended a government school is standing here today—in this position—is my answer," she added.