'I'm a Tamil medium student myself': Minister Keerthana replies to criticism over school inspection video

CHENNAI: Industries Minister S Keerthana on Tuesday (July 7) defended herself against criticism over her interaction with a student during an inspection at a government girls higher secondary school near Sivakasi, saying the controversy had been distorted and that the criticism was an insult to government school and Tamil-medium students. The Minister issued the clarification through a detailed post on her X account.
The Minister's response came after Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran and several others criticised her over the incident.
In her post, Keerthana said she herself had studied in a government school through the Tamil medium and had not enjoyed the privileges available to students from affluent backgrounds. "Today, some are spreading a false story claiming I mocked a government school student. Do you know the truth? I am a government school student myself. I studied through the Tamil medium. Those who mock my English today are not just mocking me—they are mocking government school students like me and the lakhs of children studying in the Tamil medium," she said.
The Minister said she had continuously worked to improve her English after entering the corporate world. "I am constantly learning. In school, I studied mathematics, science and social science entirely in Tamil. I did not have the opportunity to study French as a second language or the means to attend a high-end private school. When I entered the corporate world, I struggled with English. I made mistakes. I learned. I am still learning. I feel no shame in that," she wrote.
Keerthana said criticism should focus on her work rather than her language skills and warned against ridiculing students who study in government schools. "Who can guarantee that those who are currently mocking me online for my English won't similarly humiliate a government school boy or a Tamil-medium girl who struggles with English tomorrow? A government school student should stand on the global stage. A Tamil-medium student should speak with their head held high on any platform. Creating an environment for that is my goal." She further added, "Do not mock; criticize me instead. Question my work. But do not mock the self-confidence of a generation."
The Minister also clarified that she had neither recorded nor arranged for the video that later circulated on social media. "I did not record the video that is being circulated; it was footage captured by the media. I did not ask anyone to take pictures. Gathering news is the job of the media; if you wish to know the truth, ask them directly," she said. Questioning her political critics, Keerthana asked how many of their own children studied in government schools through the Tamil medium. "It is easy for those who do not trust government schools to mock a woman who studied in one. Yet, the fact that the woman who attended a government school is standing here today—in this position—is my answer," she added.
The clarification follows widespread criticism after a video of Keerthana's visit to a government girls high school in Virudhunagar last Thursday went viral. During the inspection, the Minister interacted with a student and asked a teacher to converse with the girl in English. When the student struggled to respond, the Minister reportedly commented on the English-speaking abilities of students, particularly those seated on the last bench.
The incident drew criticism from child rights activists, who argued that publicly assessing a student's language skills could affect the child's dignity and confidence. A Devanayan, child rights activist and co-convener of TN Child Rights Watch, had said such incidents warranted a Standard Operating Procedure from the School Education Department to prevent children from being placed in embarrassing situations during official visits. Other activists also questioned whether similar interactions would take place in private schools and expressed concern that such incidents could undermine confidence in government school education.