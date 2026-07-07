Minister Keerthana judging kids’ English knowledge receives backlash

A recent video involving Industries Minister S Keerthana has drawn criticism from child rights activists, who questioned the decision to publicly assess a student's English-speaking ability during a visit to a government school.

Keerthana visited a government girls high school last Thursday in Virudhunagar as part of an inspection. During the visit, she interacted with a student and asked a teacher to speak to the girl in English. As the student struggled to respond, the minister remarked on the English-speaking skills of students, particularly those seated on the last bench.

The video has triggered criticism from education stakeholders, who argued that such interactions place children from vulnerable backgrounds in an uncomfortable position.