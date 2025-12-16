Minister I Periyasamy flays EPS over silence on Centre's MGNREGS 'betrayal'

CHENNAI: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister I Periyasamy on Tuesday criticised the Union government’s proposed changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and questioned AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s silence on what he described as a move that would weaken the landmark rural employment programme.

In a statement, the minister said that amendments such as altering the number of working days, changing the Centre–state cost-sharing pattern, and imposing restrictions, including a 60-day stoppage of work, would undermine the guarantee of 100 days of employment under the scheme. He noted that while rural households were assured 100 days of work when the Congress-led government introduced the scheme, beneficiaries in many areas were now unable to secure even 30 days of employment.

Periyasamy accused the BJP-led Union government of attempting to erase the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, alleging that the move to rename the scheme reflected hostility towards the Father of the Nation. He claimed that announcements on increased person-days and enhanced fund allocation were misleading and could be withdrawn later. “While the Centre claims to expand employment opportunities, it is simultaneously curtailing people’s right to work under the scheme,” he said.

He alleged that the amendments were aimed at pressuring rural workers during the agricultural season and reversing gains made under MGNREGS, which he said had reduced conflicts between labourers and landlords. The changes, he claimed, would favour landlords and large capital interests.

Referring to the proposal to select beneficiaries based on poverty criteria, Periyasamy said this would disadvantage States like Tamil Nadu that have focused on social justice and poverty reduction. He drew a parallel with what he described as attempts to impose injustice through parliamentary constituency delimitation linked to population control.

The minister said around 92 lakh people in Tamil Nadu, particularly women, would be affected by the proposed changes. He also alleged that the Centre had shifted the funding pattern to 60 per cent by the Union government and 40 per cent by the States, while delaying fund releases. “This places an enormous financial burden on State governments,” he said.

He accused the Union government of introducing a bill to weaken MGNREGS and erode State rights, and criticised AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for remaining silent over the issue. Periyasamy demanded the immediate withdrawal of the amendment bill, asserting that the people of Tamil Nadu would oppose any move against their interests.