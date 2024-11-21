Minister Govi Chezhiaan hands over solatium to family of deceased teacher

TIRUCHY: A solatium of Rs 5 lakh that was announced by the Chief Minister was handed over to the parents of the deceased teacher Ramani in Thanjavur on Thursday.

The teacher Ramani was murdered by her lover Madhan Kumar for spurning their marriage proposal at the Mallipattinam Government Higher Secondary School premises.

The Sethubavachatram police arrested Madhan Kumar and produced him before the court and was lodged in the Pudukkottai prison.

On Thursday, the Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan handed over the cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Ramani’s parents Muthu and Muthurani at Pattukottai RDO office.

The family submitted a petition to the minister appealing for government employment to any member of the family.