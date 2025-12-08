Minister Govi Chezhiaan appeals for higher admissions in government arts, science colleges

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Monday chaired a review meeting with the principals of government Arts, Science and Education Colleges in Chennai on student admissions, hostel infrastructure facilities, new courses and the activities of the Institution Management Committee (IMC).

He gathered details about the functioning of colleges, infrastructure facilities and hostels, the effective implementation of government schemes such as Naan Mudhalvan, Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan.

A press release from the meeting said that the minister also inspected the activities of the anti-drug club, functioning of the internal complaints committee, measures taken by the IMC and activities of the gender sensitisation committee. In the meeting, he said, “In government colleges, student admissions must be increased. All sanctioned seats must be fully filled, and all principals and professors should take efforts to ensure 100% percent pass results.”

He added that new courses that would pave the way for employment will be identified. “Proposals for starting such courses in colleges should be submitted to the government through the Commissioner of Collegiate Education. Activities of the anti-drug clubs functioning in colleges must be intensified and carried out with full involvement,” said the minister. “Efforts should be made to enrol more alumni as members in the association and obtain assistance for the development of colleges and advancement of students studying there.”