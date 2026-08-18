TVK Minister drops ‘CM’ prefix for Karunanidhi, sparking ruling-Opposition exchange

An unwritten convention in the Assembly is that former Chief Ministers, including M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, are referred to with due respect rather than by name.

The DMK strongly objected to the minister's remarks. Intervening in the debate, former Chief Minister and DMK MLA O Panneerselvam recalled that during the AIADMK regime, then Chief Minister MG Ramachandran had warned a ruling party member for referring to former Chief Minister Karunanidhi by his name.

"The members of this Assembly should also follow the dignity and conventions defined by our leaders," Panneerselvam said.

At that time, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay intervened and apologised for his Cabinet colleague's remarks before making a statement under Rule 110. "It was wrong for the minister to mention your leader's name. I am sorry," the Chief Minister said.