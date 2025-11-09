Minister cites RSS centenary outreach a grand success, BJP leader thanks people for warm reception

CHENNAI: State unit BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad said that the Rashtriya Swayamse- vak Sangh’s ongoing “Door-to- Door Outreach” campaign has received “tremendous warmth and appreciation from the people”, marking a major success in the organisation’s centenary celebrations. “Across Tamil Nadu, people are recognising the 100 years of Sangh’s selfless service, social har- mony, and patriotism despite dec- ades of political misrepresenta- tion,” Prasad said, adding that the campaign has drawn strong public participation in every district.

The ‘door-to-door outreach’ drive, which began on November 2, will continue till November 23 as part of the Sangh’s nationwide cen- tenary programme. Volunteers and members from more than 40 Sangh Parivar organ- isations, including the BJP, Vish- wa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharati- ya Vidhyarthi Parishad, and Hindu Munnani, are visiting households to share the organisation’s legacy of nation-building, discipline, and humanitarian service. Each family is being given a centenary brochure that high- lights the Sangh’s key contribu- tions to society.

Recalling the role of the RSS during key moments in India’s history – from relief work during the 1947 Partition and resistance during the Emergency to its role in the Ram Janmabhoomi move- ment and the creation of the Vivekananda Rock Memorial at Kanyakumari – leaders described the centenary year as a “renewal of service to the nation”. Prasad alleged that the Tamil Nadu government has attempted to obstruct the peaceful events of RSS by denying permissions and de- taining volunteers.

“Despite these hurdles, our cam- paign continues with the blessings of the people,” he said. The centenary celebrations will run till Vijayadashami 2026, featur- ing outreach programmes, service initiatives, and cultural events, re- affirming the guiding principle of RSS – ‘Nation First’.