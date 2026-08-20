Minister Anand skips addressing Cauvery issue, rains praise on CM Vijay during reply

Instead of responding to the issues raised during the debate, Anand spent nearly an hour praising Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the TVK's victory in the Assembly elections. He also repeatedly asserted that no one could purchase or lure TVK MLAs.

However, the minister did not explain the steps being taken by the government on the Cauvery issue, despite it being a major concern related to the Water Resources department. Anand said he had wondered several times why Vijay entered politics despite facing repeated hurdles after launching his party. He said he had suggested that TVK contest the elections in an alliance, but Vijay had decided to go it alone and emerged victorious.