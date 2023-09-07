Min SS Sivasankar launches website for MTC passengers to get free bus passes

CHENNAI: State Transport Department Minister SS Sivasankar launched a website so that MTC passengers can get their travel passes without visiting the MTC depots on Friday.

A MTC press release said that the new website is based on an announcement made in the state assembly.

"The website has been launched in coordination with Pallavan Transport Consultancy Services Limited and Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency. Persons with disabilities, freedom fighters, Tamil scholars, and others can get their free travel passes to travel in MTC buses during the first phase," the release said.

The release added that MTC is providing free travel passes to 3,237 persons with visual impairment, 1,468 disabled persons, 1,180 persons with mental disabilities, 117 free fighters, and Tamil scholars. As per the new arrangement, they can get their passes without visiting the offices.

"They can apply for the travel passes through nearby e-seva centers or by visiting the tn.e.sevai website and get their receipt. Once a confirmation message is received, they can download the free passes," the release explained.

The department has plans to extend the similar facility to other Transport Corporations.