Military helicopter makes emergency landing at paddy field near Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: An Indian Air Force chopper from the Tambaram station made an emergency landing in farmland near Kancheepuram following a technical snag on Monday.

The helicopter was hovering in the air on Monday around 11 am and after a while made a landing on the farmland in Porpandhal village near Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram.

The police said, as the news spread to the villagers, hundreds gathered at the spot and tried to venture near the helicopter to take a closer look. However, the police team placed barricades and prevented the public at a distance.

According to the police, the helicopter took off from Tambaram IAF station with the captains Sanjeev and Neeraj in the morning for regular practice.

During the training session, the flight developed a technical snag near Uthiramerur and the pilots made an emergency landing on the farmland. Later, the engineering team arrived at the spot on another helicopter and fixed the snag.

This marks the second such incident in recent months with a similar emergency landing occurring in a nearby area, again due to a technical glitch in an aircraft.