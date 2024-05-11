Begin typing your search...

The southern part of TN has been witnessing rainfall for the past few days, providing relief from the scorching summer.

11 May 2024 2:56 AM GMT
Mild showers likely in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu till 10am
Representative image

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday predicted the possibility of moderate rain in 13 of Tamil Nadu until 10 a.m.

According to reports, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari will receive light to moderate rains.

Tamil NaduRainRain updatesrain todayRain in TNSummer Rain
