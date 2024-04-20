Begin typing your search...

Mild shower likely in 5 districts of TN: RMC

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 April 2024 3:36 AM GMT
Visuals from Chennai (Photo: Justin George)

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday predicted the possibility of moderate rain in 5 districts of Tamil Nadu until 10 am.

According to the reports, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Nellai, and Kanniyakumari districts are likely to receive light to moderate rain.

Southern TN has been receiving mild showers for the past few days, providing relief from the excess heat wave.

Online Desk

