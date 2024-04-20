Mild shower likely in 5 districts of TN: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday predicted the possibility of moderate rain in 5 districts of Tamil Nadu until 10 am.

According to the reports, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Nellai, and Kanniyakumari districts are likely to receive light to moderate rain.

Southern TN has been receiving mild showers for the past few days, providing relief from the excess heat wave.