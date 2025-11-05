Migratory season brings over 10K winged delights to Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary

CHENNAI: The migratory bird season has begun at the Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary near Madurantakam with thousands of exotic birds arriving from various countries.

Every year, the sanctuary opens its gates by late October or early November, and keeps them on till April or May.

During the northeast monsoon, migratory birds visit the Vedanthangal Lake to breed, and build nests on the trees and shrubs around it. As the summer sets in and the lake dries up, the birds return to their native places with their little ones.

Thanks to continuous rainfall since October, the lake is now full, and the sanctuary has come alive with the arrival of thousands of birds. This year, more than 10,000 birds of over 21 species, including open-billed storks, spoonbills, grey pelicans, herons, egrets, painted storks, white ibises, and darters, have already settled in. The birds have arrived from Australia, Siberia, Canada, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, among other regions. Officials expect the number to rise to around 30,000 by the end of November.

With the season officially on, bird watchers and tourists have begun arriving, and forest officials expect a surge in visitors in December and January, especially from abroad.

Plastic use is strictly prohibited inside the sanctuary. At the entrance, forest officials check the bags for plastic bottles, covers, or disposables and confiscate them to protect the ecosystem and prevent harm to the birds. Visitors can reclaim their bottles upon leaving.

Visitors have urged authorities to install more telescopes for long-distance bird viewing and to repair damaged benches in the viewing areas. They have also requested safe RO drinking water facilities to improve the visitor experience.

Entry fees are Rs 10 for adults and Rs 5 for children, with Rs 50 for still cameras and Rs 300 for video cameras. Wheelchair facility is available for senior citizens at Rs 25. For foreign tourists, the entry fee is 10 times higher.