Migrant worker’s child dies after dog bite in Krishnagiri
The child had been undergoing treatment for the past 20 days following the attack.
CHENNAI: In an incident, a 3.5-year-old boy, the son of a migrant daily wage laborer from a northern state, died after being bitten by a dog. The child had been undergoing treatment for the past 20 days following the attack. Despite continuous medical care, he succumbed to his injuries, leaving the family in sorrow, according to Thanthi TV.
