Migrant worker killed by three others in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: The police arrested three migrant workers from Odisha, including two minors, for assaulting an 18-year-old migrant worker to death over a drunken quarrel while bursting crackers in Tirupur.

The deceased was Anil Kumar Jana of Odisha, who worked at a dyeing unit and stayed in Sengamedu near Angeripalayam, Tirupur. The other migrant workers also lived in the same compound and were inebriated when a quarrel broke out over crackers. Amrith (19) and two minors aged 17 charged at Jana and thrashed him with a wooden log, according to the police.

The Anupperpalayam police rushed to the spot on information and moved Jana's body to Tirupur Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. All three were then arrested by the police.

In another incident, Valli (40) of Karimangalam was found dead with her neck slit along the Dharmapuri-Hosur National Highway at Palacode in Dharmapuri on Wednesday. She had been separated from her husband, Ganapathy, for 15 years due to domestic issues.

Dharmapuri District Superintendent of Police SS Maheshwaran visited the scene of the crime and formed four special teams to arrest the culprits. After a preliminary investigation, police suspect that the woman was murdered elsewhere and her body was dumped at the spot by the assailants. Her body was sent to the Dharmapuri GH for a post-mortem.