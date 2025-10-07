Migrant worker beaten to death in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: A migrant worker was allegedly beaten to death near Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district. The victim, identified as Arjun Pasad Yadav (53), was from Jhumri Telaiya, Jharkhand, sources said.

The body was found with his face disfigured and a portion of his lower abdomen burnt near a fuel station, which is located at a distance of about 200 meters away from his dwelling place, in Kulasekarapattinam on Monday morning.

The victim was employed in a thermal power plant in Udangudi on a contractual basis for the last two years. The victim frequented Kallamozhi where he often met his friend and used to buy fish, sources said.

On being alerted, Superintendent of Police Albert John inspected the spot and held inquiries.

Sources said the victim left for Kulasekarapattinam to shave off his beard on Sunday evening. He then consumed liquor in an outlet and got into a drunken brawl with three others, who were suspected to be behind the death of the worker.

A special team has been formed to crack the case, and the investigation team has also picked up a suspect for interrogation, sources said.

Based on a complaint lodged by an officer from the Human Resources Department, Kulasekarapattinam police filed a ‘murder’ case. The body was taken to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.